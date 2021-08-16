Haaland transfer was never a concern for Dortmund as Kehl clears up summer of speculation

The prolific Norwegian frontman has been heavily linked with clubs across Europe, but his current employers have snubbed any interest

Borussia Dortmund's Sebastian Kehl, who will take over as the club's new sporting director in 2022-23, claims the Bundesliga giants were always confident that Erling Haaland would stay put this summer.

Another window of intense speculation remains open in Germany, with the prolific Norwegian striker continuing to generate plenty of rumours after starting the new season with two goals and a couple of assists in a 5-2 mauling of Eintracht Frankfurt.

It is exploits such as those which have seen Haaland heavily linked with the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but Dortmund have refused to waver in their stance that the highly-rated 21-year-old is not for sale.

What has been said?

Kehl says there was never any chance of BVB buckling, telling Viaplay of a long-running transfer saga: "There were a lot of rumours, a lot of discussions, but internally we were always clear with Erling, with his father, with Mino Raiola.

"For that reason, we were always very calm.

"[Haaland]'s here, you can see him, he's very motivated and very engaged, and he wants to play a great season for Borussia Dortmund."

Is Haaland happy at Dortmund?

A man who has now scored 62 goals through 61 appearances for Dortmund has offered no indication that he is looking for a move.

He is merely happy to be back playing in front of supporters, with Haaland adding to Viaplay after helping to down Eintracht: "Today, it was easy to be motivated.

"I had goosebumps when I went out on the pitch. It was amazing to play in front of fans today. It's free motivation, I've missed them a lot.

"It's a good feeling, I can't explain it. When I scored, it was amazing."

Will Haaland get even better?

Remarkable standards are being maintained by a frontman that still has much to learn after capturing the imagination of a global audience back in 2019-20.

Haaland has never been short on ability or confidence, though, and those at Dortmund expect his game to be taken to even greater heights now that an adoring fan base is back at Signal Iduna Park.

BVB director Michael Zorc told Kicker: "Erling is a phenomenon and a very emotional player.

"My feeling is that he will really benefit from the return of the fans."

