Haaland signs shirt of child pitch invader during Borussia Dortmund friendly

Erling Haaland has signed plenty of autographs during the course of his career, but few will have been as bizarre as the one he gave to a child pitch invader during a friendly clash with Athletic Club.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is now one of the most talked about performers in world football, with his standing in the global game making him of obvious appeal to clubs and supporters across the planet.

One young fan took matters into his own hands on Saturday, with a signature sought out just before a corner kick in a meeting between Bundesliga and La Liga sides.

What happened?

With half-time approaching at Kybunpark, the game was halted as one of those in attendance entered the field.

Dortmund were preparing to defend a corner at the time, but Haaland saw his attention briefly diverted by a strange request.

He was happy to oblige, with the 21-year-old striker granting the autograph request before escorting his young admirer from the pitch.

This young fan managed to get Haaland's signature, during a game 😅👏 pic.twitter.com/4kVTu0E2q4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2021

Will Haaland be sticking around at Dortmund?

It remains to be seen how many more appearances Haaland will take in for Dortmund.

A big-money transfer is rumoured for the prolific Norwegian as his stock continues to soar.

He has hit 57 goals for BVB through just 59 appearances and is now registering on the recruitment radar of leading sides across Europe.

Chelsea are said to be keen , as Thomas Tuchel looks to add more firepower to Champions League-winning ranks at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United have held long-standing interest in a player that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows well from his time at Molde, while the Red Devils' arch-rivals at City are also looking for another No.9.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are forever in the market for such talent, and would welcome any opportunity to do a deal.

Dortmund have, however, already parted with Jadon Sancho this summer and have made it clear that they will not be listening to offers for another prized asset that is tied to a contract through to 2024.

