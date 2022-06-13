Haaland reveals how father and boyhood support made him choose Man City

The Premier League champions won the race for the Norwegian ahead of a whole host of top European clubs

Erling Haaland has revealed how his father and boyhood support of Manchester City helped him choose to make the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland's £51 million ($62m) switch to City from Borussia Dortmund was made official on Monday morning as he put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

The Manchester outfit reportedly saw off competition from a number of other elite European clubs to sign the 21-year-old, including Real Madrid, and he has now explained his final decision.

Why did Haaland join City?

Haaland's father Alf-Inge took in a three-year spell at City during his playing days and brought his son up as a supporter of the club.

"First of all, my father, a little bit,” Haaland told City's official website when quizzed on the motivation behind his transfer.

“I was born in England. I have been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club.

“In the end, [deciding to sign was down to] two things. I feel at home here and I feel I can develop and get the best out of my game at City.

“I like the style (of play). I like the attacking football. I like the positive vibe we have when City play football.

“This is what I like a lot, so I think it’s a good fit.”

Haaland on the Etihad Stadium

Haaland's only appearance at the Etihad with Dortmund came in their 2-1 defeat to City in the 2020-21 Champions League quarter-finals, but he has also visited as a fan.

“I have been there a couple of times before watching games,” he said of the 53,400-capacity ground.

“I like it. It is beautiful, I like the colour! It’s a big, huge stadium and I like to play there.”

Haaland was also a regular at the club's previous stadium, Maine Road, to see his father play during his youth.

“I have been to a lot of games (there). I don’t remember, but I have been to a lot of games with my mum, sister and brother watching my father play," he added.

