'It's sh*t!' - Haaland not satisfied with brace on Premier League debut as Man City roll past West Ham

The Norwegian began his first domestic campaign in England with a flourish

Erling Haaland got his Premier League career off to a dream start on Sunday, bagging a brace in Manchester City's 2-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday. After missing a sitter in last weekend's Community Shield, he alleviated any pressure that had been building against him.

It took just 36 minutes for the 22-year-old to open his Manchester City account, slotting a penalty into the bottom left corner after he was taken down in the box by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. The strike came 21 years and 234 days after his father Alf-Inge Haaland last netted in the Premier League for City against Aston Villa in December 2000.

Just after the hour mark Haaland doubled his tally, latching onto a fine Kevin De Bruyne through ball and slotting it calmly into the same corner. Pep Guardiola deprived him of the chance to complete a hat-trick though, substituting the Norwegian off with 12 minutes of normal time to play - and the striker was disappointed that he did not score more.

WATCH: Haaland nets brace on Premier League debut

What did Haaland say about his Premier League debut?

"It was good. [It was a] good start there is nothing much to say other than that and it was 2-0. Good to get some minutes in the legs early in the season and we have to keep going," he told Sky Sports.

"As expected we saw the potential against Bayern [Munich in pre season] and it was a bit down against Liverpool. It will come with games, it should have been more today."

How many goals will Haaland score for Man City this season (all comps)? 0-10

11-20

21-30

31-40

41+ 7518 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. How many goals will Haaland score for Man City this season (all comps)? 8% 0-10

32% 11-20

39% 21-30

14% 31-40

7% 41+ 7518 Votes

When asked if he could have had a hat trick, he added: "Yes. I should have been there [to connect with Ilkay Gundogan’s cross]. It's sh*t, but that's how it is!"

After being reminded to watch his language, a flustered Haaland mistakingly replied: "Oh sh*t, sorry."

He then added: "It’s about the connections we do every day in training and practicing so we get better and this will come.

"There were some good celebrations so I’m happy. Nice that he [Dad – Alfie] saw both goals as it is a big moment for me as a debutant in this competition.

"Also now it is almost 30 minutes since I scored the last goal so I have to keep going."

What did Guardiola say about Haaland's performance?

"He is adapting perfectly in the way we want to play. We are going to find him more and more and hopefully we can give him the opportunity to score more goals," he said.

"Of course he has talent but one week ago [against Liverpool] when he missed the chance he had people said he was a failure and that he would not adapt to the Premier League and everyone laughed at him.

"Now he is going [to be the next] Thierry Henry or Cristiano Ronaldo. Takes time. It is the first Premier League game, he has a long career. When he is going to retire, hopefully stay many years here, we will analyse what he has become.

"We know the quality he has and after that we will see. When it was a penalty he immediately took the ball and I like that. The penalty is the guy who has the confidence to do it, is going to do it."