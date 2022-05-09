Haaland to Man City transfer: Everything in place to sign Borussia Dortmund star but release clause yet to be activated

Manchester City's move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland could be confirmed as early as this week, sources have told GOAL.

It is understood that personal terms have been agreed and City only need to trigger the €75 million (£63m/$81m) release clause.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were all linked with the Norwegian international but he will move to the Manchester side, where his father Alfie played in the early 2000s.

How close is a deal?

Sources have told GOAL that Haaland will sign a five-year contract that will make him one of the top earners at the club alongside key players such as Kevin De Bruyne.

It has been reported that the 21-year-old missed training on Monday for a medical in Belgium, with the move set to be confirmed soon.

If his departure is announced this week, it will give Haaland the opportunity to say his goodbyes to Dortmund fans after the club's final home game of the season against Hertha Berlin.

What have City said?

So far, the Premier League champions have given no confirmation of a deal and Pep Guardiola has refused to be drawn on transfer matters when asked about players from other clubs.

"I don't have the concern or this business in my head right now to think about what is going to happen in this club next season," he said when asked about a move for the striker last month.

And with the club keen to focus on winning the Premier League title, Guardiola is unlikely to comment on a potential move in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of the game against Wolves.

What will Haaland bring?

City have needed an out-and-out striker since Sergio Aguero left the club, but failed in their pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane last summer.

Even with a significant signing-on fee, Haaland is a cheaper alternative but is younger and has the potential to get even better.

He has 28 goals from 29 appearances in all competitions this season following the previous campaign where he scored 41 from 41 appearances for his club.

