‘Haaland didn’t want to join Man Utd’ – Raiola refutes claims Red Devils cleared path for Dortmund

The Norwegian striker met with the Premier League heavyweights but ultimately decided that Germany was the best place for him at this stage

Erling Haaland snubbed in favour of moving to , says Mino Raiola, with the Norwegian striker’s agent biting back at claims that the Red Devils withdrew themselves from the running.

Leading sides from across Europe had sought to position themselves at the front of a transfer queue when it came to an exciting teenage forward.

United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leading the charm offensive for a fellow countryman, were considered by many to be favourites to secure a prized signature.

Discussions were held, but Haaland ended up plumping for a switch to the Bundesliga over the Premier League.

It has been suggested that United pulled out of the race due to concerns regarding the structure of a deal which was to include payments to Raiola and the 19-year-old’s father, Alf Inge Haaland.

A buy-out clause was also said to have been stipulated against the wishes of those at Old Trafford.

Raiola has sought to rubbish said reports, with the so-called ‘super agent’ insisting that Haaland merely favoured a switch to Dortmund.

He told The Telegraph: “The club that he had the most direct contact with him was United.

“They spoke to him the most. Everybody had the chance to talk to him in person. We let that happen especially when he knows Ole.

“Clearly he felt that at this moment it was not the right step in his career. There is nothing against Manchester United or Ole.

“He chose Borussia Dortmund ahead of them and other clubs and I’m very happy because he is going to the club he wanted to go to and that is best for him right now.

“If he wanted to go to Manchester United I would have been obliged to take him to Manchester United, but he did not.

“When you are 19 then maybe you prefer not to go to the Premier League. The offer from Manchester United was good.

“It was not about the economics. It is just the player chose Borussia Dortmund at this stage of his career.”

Article continues below

Raiola added on the claims attributed to the Red Devils: “I do not know if Manchester United are briefing this but if they are then they are covering their own loss and that I find strange and disappointing.

“There was no fall-out between me and [United executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward. It was just a normal negotiation and the player has chosen a different path.

“If they want to blame someone then fine, blame me, but the player is happy. He has made his choice and we went through a normal process.”