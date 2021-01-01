Haaland cleared to play crunch Champions League clash for Dortmund despite Klassiker knock

The young Norwegian's afternoon was cut short early after clashing with Jerome Boateng, who was also hurt later in the match

Erling Haaland's early withdrawal from Borussia Dortmund's Klassiker defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich will not prevent him from taking on Sevilla in the Champions League, according to coach Edin Terzic.

The Norwegian took his Bundesliga tally to 19 in 2020-21 with two goals inside the opening 10 minutes at the Allianz Arena, only to see Bayern fight back to win the clash 4-2.

Haaland was forced to watch the last two goals from the sidelines, having been substituted in some discomfort an hour in after tangling with Jerome Boateng.

What was said?

"[Haaland] has signaled that it is not a big problem," Terzic explained to reporters after the final whistle.

The trainer described Haaland's complaint as "a small blow," and answered in the affirmative when asked if he would be available against Sevilla on Tuesday.

Terzic did suggest that the youngster could benefit from a rest: "Erling has been playing every game for weeks, we have to protect him a bit."

Boateng's situation

The Bayern defender was also hurt later in the game and, according to Hansi Flick, could face some time on the sidelines due to a knee problem.

"He said he thought he twisted it," Flick told Sky after his side's win, which lifted them back to the top of the table.

The bigger picture

Bayern continue to lead the Bundesliga with a two-point advantage over nearest rivals RB Leipzig, who ran out 3-0 winners over Freiburg on Saturday; while Dortmund languish down in sixth.

Article continues below

Dortmund are favourites to progress to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, having downed Sevilla 3-2 in Spain thanks to a double from Haaland.

The second leg of that last-16 tie will be played on Tuesday, while Bayern take on Lazio on March 17 holding a virtually unassailable 4-1 lead from the opener.

Further reading