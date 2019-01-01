Guinea-Bissau teenager Anssumane Fati makes Barcelona debut in Real Betis thumping

The 16-year-old came off the bench to play his maiden league game for the Blaugrana at Camp Nou on Sunday

Guinea-Bissau teenager Anssumane Fati made his debut in their 5-2 victory over in Sunday's game.

The youngster who is a product of Barcelona academy, made his way to Ernesto Valverde's team after Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi were ruled out due to injuries.

Fati replaced Carles Perez in the 78th minute to become the second youngest to play for the Camp Nou outfit in a league match, at the age of 16 years and 298 days, after Vicenc Martinez against in 1941.

2 - Anssumane Fati has become the second youngest player to play for @FCBarcelona in LaLiga history (16 years and 298 days), after Vicenç Martínez against Real Madrid in October 1941 (16y 280d). Audacity pic.twitter.com/K83MxWjXsi — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 25, 2019

His debut outing ended in a win as Antoine Griezmann's brace and lone efforts from Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal secured an emphatic win for the hosts.

The victory was Barcelona's first of the season after bowing to a 1-0 loss against in their opening league fixture.

Fati will be aiming for more playing minutes when the Liga champions visit Osasuna for their next league fixture on Saturday.