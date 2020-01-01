Gueye shines as PSG see off Borussia Dortmund to advance into Champions League quarter-finals

The Senegal international delivered a solid defensive performance as the Parisians secured a place in the last eight of the European tournament

Idrissa Gueye was in action as reached the quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win over .

After a first-leg 2-1 defeat at Signal-Iduna Park, the 30-year-old played a key role as the Parisians bounced back from the setback to secure a 2-0 victory at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, which was played behind closed door due to the coronavirus.

Gueye was handed his sixth start in the tournament this season and shone making seven tackles and had an 89% successful pass rate to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Goals from Neymar and Juan Bernat were enough to see the Parisians advance into the last eight of the European competition.

The midfielder featured for the duration of the game while his teammate and international Eric Choupo-Moting was not listed for the encounter.

Gueye has now made 31 appearances across all competitions since leaving for the French side last summer.

He will hope to continue his solid defensive form when PSG take on Nice in their next game on Sunday.