‘Guendouzi wants to be one of the best’ – Lacazette lauds ambition of Arsenal midfielder

The France international striker considers a fellow countryman to be like a “younger brother”, with the pair flourishing at Emirates Stadium

Matteo Guendouzi “wants to be one of the best players in his position”, says Alexandre Lacazette, with those around him at hoping to help the midfielder scale those heights.

At 20 years of age, time is on the Frenchman’s side as he takes aim at the very top of the game.

He is into just his second season at Emirates Stadium and third as a regular at senior level, having made the breakthrough in his homeland at Lorient.

Big things are expected, with Guendouzi having already been called into the squad by Didier Deschamps, and Unai Emery is clearly a fan of a player being billed as a future Arsenal captain.

Lacazette has sought to take a fellow countryman under his wing in north London, in an effort to aid his ongoing development, and sees no reason why ultimate ambitions cannot be achieved by a talented team-mate.

The France international striker told Arsenal’s official website: “He is like the younger brother [in the friendship group with me and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang]!

“We all really have a good relationship, we like to work and to laugh together so it’s really good.

“I’m really happy for Matteo [for being named September Player of the Month], he played really well, he helped the team when we needed him, he is really improving each season so we are all really happy with his performances this month.

“We can see that every top midfielder in the world is like this [in terms of demanding the ball and being brave]. They all want to take the ball.

Article continues below

“Matteo has a good ambition, he wants to be one of the best players in his position so every day he is trying to be the best and this month he showed that he can be.”

Guendouzi helped Arsenal to collect six Premier League points in the month of September, as they stretched an impressive unbeaten run, while progress has also been made in the and .

Emery will need every member of his squad to continue contributing over the coming weeks, with the top four-chasing Gunners set to return to domestic action on Monday with a trip to .