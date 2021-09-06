Guehi admits it was the 'right decision' to leave Chelsea after being named England U21 captain

The Cobham academy graduate has moved across London to take a more prominent role in the Eagles' squad

Marc Guehi has explained why he left Chelsea for Crystal Palace in an £18 million ($25m) move over the summer.

The highly-rated 21-year-old's move raised eyebrows, with many having tipped him for a role at Stamford Bridge this season under Thomas Tuchel.

However, he opted to move to Selhurst Park and has quickly been given a starting role under Patrick Vieira. Ahead of an England Under-21s game against Kosovo, where he has been named the captain under new manager Lee Carsley, he explained his summer move.

What he said?

"It wasn't an easy decision for me to leave Chelsea," Guehi said. "I was at the club for so long - since I was seven years old. I am extremely grateful for everyone who has helped me get so far and it's because of them that I'm here.

"I felt like it was the right decision for me to move to Palace. I wanted to play regular football at a high level in the Premier League and test myself to see how far I can go. I think I will really improve myself.

"So looking at it that way, I think it was the right decision. My mentality is to get the most out of myself."

Guehi went on to talk about his new position as U21 captain, but not before reserving praise for Chelsea legend John Terry, stating: "I learned an immense lot with the way he conducted himself, the way he played and the professionalism.

"He is seen as such a high standard through his professionalism and commitment to the game.

"It's a privilege to be captain and it is a proud moment for me and my family. I was a bit shocked at first. There's a lot of leaders and fantastic players in the group.

"It honestly could have been so many people. [Carsley] sees maybe something from a different perspective or from the sidelines. But I am confident and I try to help people on or off the pitch. Those are some of the qualities I feel I have."

What else is going on with England's Under-21s?

The Young Lions' friendly match with Romania was cancelled after two players in the group tested positive for coronavirus.

Instead of travelling to Budapest, the Football Association opted to play an in-house friendly instead.

Unfortunately, Carsley has since seen both Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon drop out of the squad due to injury.

Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been called up to the squad ahead of the match at Stadium MK against Kosovo on Tuesday night.

It will be the first 2021 European Championship qualifying match in Group G for the side. Along with Kosovo, England have been drawn alongside Albania, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Andorra.

