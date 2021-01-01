Guardiola: Wintertime in England is hell, but City have been incredible!

The Citizens heeded their manager's call for a focused display in a 4-1 victory at the Etihad

Manchester City responded well to Pep Guardiola's recent warning that complacent players would be benched, scoring three times in the final 13 minutes of their 4-1 home win over Wolves on Tuesday.

After conceding a 61st-minute equalizer to Conor Coady, Gabriel Jesus struck twice and Riyad Mahrez calmly slotted in a low shot in stoppage time. It was all good enough for their perfectionist, rarely satisfied manager to claim afterward that the team could proudly "enjoy tonight".

The Citizens have now won 21 straight matches across all competitions to build on their record tally in the English top-flight.

How did Guardiola react to the result?

"I felt this morning that we were together and we were ready to try again," Guardiola told Match of the Day. "It’s a short calendar this season. We didn’t have one long week - there are so many games and playing Wolves with their physicality and mentality; I’m more than pleased with what we’ve done so far and we can enjoy tonight, rest and prepare for the next one.

"It was well deserved - we played really good. The games are tight and, in the last minutes, we won the game comfortably.

"The record we will talk about in the future. In wintertime in England, it’s hell and, in that time, we did something incredible. It’s more than remarkable.

"The players have all my compliments but Liverpool have the crown. To win the Premier League we need those points."

The manager told BT Sport that he thought his side was "fantastic" but would keep their focus on Manchester United - their opponent scheduled for Sunday.

"There are 33 points to play [for]," Guardiola said. "Tomorrow our opponents will play, we have one or two days off and prepare for Manchester United at home."

The streak within the streak

Manchester City's 21-game winning run has received more attention, but their stretch without trailing might be even more impressive.

They haven’t trailed for a single minute in any of their last 19 Premier League games, tying Arsenal’s competition record established in the late-90s.

