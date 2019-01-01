Guardiola wants Silva at Man City beyond 2020

The Spaniard is contracted until the end of next season, but the manager wants him to stay at the club longer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants David Silva to remain at the Premier League club beyond the end of his deal in 2020.

Silva, 33, has become a star for City, winning three league titles and an FA Cup since arriving from Valencia in 2010.

He's gone on to make 370 total appearances, scoring 70 goals during his stay in England.

The playmaker is contracted until the end of next season, but Guardiola would love to see the Spaniard – who has previously said he is likely to leave at the conclusion of his deal – stay at City beyond that.

"In this kind of case, it depends on the player. For me, if he is fit and his performances are the same as this season, I'm more than delighted," he told a news conference.

"It's not easy to find around the world [a player like Silva].

"But I think they have to decide for themselves. At that age, your mind controls your legs and your desire and willingness to stay.

"It depends on him."

Ahead of City's hosting of Burnley in the FA Cup on Saturday, Silva has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 26 games in all competitions this season.

Manchester City currently sit behind Liverpool in the Premier League, as the reigning league champions sit four points behind the Reds.

Following the FA Cup clash with Burnley, Manchester City are set to host Newcastle on Tuesday before visiting Arsenal on February 3.