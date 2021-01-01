Guardiola on Man City success: We have a lot of money to buy incredible players

The Spanish manager joked about his side's recent 19-game run, firing a subliminal shot at his team's critics

Pep Guardiola jokingly said that money is the biggest reason behind Manchester City's success as the club continued their unbeaten run.

With Wednesday's win over Borussia Monchengladbach, City have now won 19 games in all competitions.

Thanks to their recent run, Guardiola and co. are currently top of the Premier League and, thanks to a 2-0 win on Wednesday, are one step closer to a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

What did Guardiola have to say?

"We have a lot of money to buy a lot of incredible players," Guardiola said at his postmatch press conference when asked how his team has won 19 in a row.

He added: "It is true. Without good quality players, we cannot do it. The humanity of this group, the players are fantastic and have an incredible relationship. They play every game to think just win that game.

"Today, enjoy the night and then think about West Ham. When people talk about the second leg, the second leg is in three weeks so now the next target is West Ham. That is all I am concerned with."

How much money has City spent?

Over the last 20 years, Manchester City have spent nearly £2 billion ($2.8bn) as the club has rocketed into perennial contenders on both the domestic and European stage.

The club has spent over £500m ($707m) since Guardiola took over in 2016, bringing in players like Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva and RIyad Mahrez.

However, the club's biggest overhaul has come in defence since the Spaniard's arrival, with Manchester City bringing in Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake and Benjamin Mendy in recent years.

What's next for Manchester City?

Manchester City remain the Premier League leaders, having amassed a 10-point lead over second-place Manchester United.

Next up is a clash with West Ham on Saturday before a meeting with Wolves on Tuesday.

On March 7, though, Manchester City will face one of the more important matches of their season as they welcome Manchester United to the Etihad.

