Guardiola offers positive update on Laporte as Man City set potential return date
Pep Guardiola has offered a positive update on Aymeric Laporte, with the Manchester City boss hoping to have the defender back at his disposal early in 2020.
The Premier League champions saw a key man pick up an untimely knee injury during a meeting with Brighton on August 31.
Laporte has been a standout performer for the Blues, making it impossible for France boss Didier Deschamps to overlook him.
He has, however, been denied the opportunity to collect a first senior cap for his country.
The 25-year-old is also unable to aid the cause of his club side, with it feared that he could be out of action for a prolonged period of time.
Guardiola has suggested that will not be the case, although it will be early in the New Year before a commanding centre-half comes back into contention.
The Blues boss told reporters when asked about how long the Frenchman could be sidelined for: “Not long, five months, six months, next year... January or February.”
