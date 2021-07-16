Greenwood has goal question for Manchester United legend Rooney

The teenage forward is expected to become a central striker at some stage, and he would like to pick the brains of a club icon

Mason Greenwood admits Wayne Rooney is the Manchester United legend that he would most like to get advice from, with the teenage forward eager to master the art of goalscoring.

The 19-year-old has time on his side, with the Old Trafford academy graduate still learning his trade and currently more at home in wide attacking berths than he is down the middle.

The expectation is, however, that the England international will become a central striker in time, and he would welcome an opportunity to pick the brains of United's greatest-ever marksman.

Greenwood was asked during a Q&A session on United's official website which icon he would like to speak with, and he picked the Red Devils' all-time leading goalscorer.

"The person I’d probably go to is Wayne Rooney. He’s done it all and is the leading scorer," Greenwood said.

"I’d probably just ask him, like not how he played because you can watch how he played, but any tips on how you can get in between defenders and how you can anticipate the game a bit more.

"Obviously, he scored hundreds and hundreds of goals for United. That would be the little question I would ask him."

How many goals did Rooney score for Man Utd?

The former England international, who is also the all-time leading scorer for his country, spent 13 years with United after joining from Everton in 2004.

Rooney took in 559 appearances for United, claiming Premier League and Champions League titles along the way, and hit a record-setting 253 goals.

Greenwood has spent just two seasons as a first-team regular, however, he has already passed the 100 appearance mark and found the target on 29 occasions.

Greenwood will face added competition for places in 2021-22, with United in the process of wrapping up a £73 million ($101m) deal for England winger Jadon Sancho.

Squad depth will be embraced by everyone at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side determined to bring a five-year wait for major silverware to a close.

Greenwood added on collective ambition: "We need to win trophies and that's our aim at the end of the season.

"Like last season, we missed out slightly, but hopefully next season will be a lot better."

United finished as runners-up in the Premier League and Europa League last season, while also making another semi-final in the Carabao Cup and the last eight of the FA Cup.

