Grealish 'different to every player' in Man City squad as £100m signing heaps praise on Guardiola's tactics

The midfielder says he offers a new skillset to last season's Premier League champions

Jack Grealish believes he is unlike any other player in the Manchester City squad as he says that he can bring something different to Pep Guardiola's English top-flight title-winners.

Grealish signed for City on Thursday in a deal that made him the most expensive British player of all time.

He now joins a group that includes talent like Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez, but Grealish is confident that he offers things that the others in City's squad do not.

What did Grealish say?

"I’m different to every player in this squad," Grealish said at his introductory press conference.

"Raheem and wingers can go in behind, Riyad is an out and out dribbler, Phil has a bit of everything.

"I feel I can bring a lot to the team and that’s what the manager has brought me here for. Whether I’m a winger or an 8, 10, false 9, I feel I can bring a lot.

"When I watch City there’s so much attacking talent that can do everything, they’re changing positions constantly.

"Even the few days I’ve been here, I’ve had two sessions, but it’s crazy seeing the work [Guardiola] does. It’s no surprise he’s been so successful in his own career - some of his tactics are out of this world.

"I feel like I can bring a lot to the team, the manager will choose what position to play me in."

Grealish on Guardiola

In addition to saying his tactics are out of this world, Grealish had plenty of kind words to say about his new manager.

The new Manchester City signing says that Guardiola's presence was a key part of his decision to sign for the club.

"A bit of everything," he replied when asked what makes Guardiola so special. "Man management especially. The likes of Raheem and Phil, I think a few years back people were saying about Phil to go on loan, but he’s kept him around and transformed him into one of the best talents in the world.

"Raheem is one of the best wingers in the world as well now. I feel like he can take my game to the next level.

"I’m going to learn off [Guardiola] every day and I can’t wait to work with him - the way he is in training is unbelievable. The stuff he says, it’s stuff I would never think of but it just works.

"Everyone here is so desperate to play under him. Pep was a massive factor in me coming here."

