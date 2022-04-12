Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has laid claim to being the best among his team-mates at FIFA, while also revealing how he ended up on stage with Stormzy at Leeds Festival last summer.

The England international is looking to help Pep Guardiola's Citizens to a hat-trick of trophy triumphs over the coming months, with the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League all still in play for the club.

City will travel to Atletico Madrid in the latter competition on Wednesday, looking to build on a one-goal lead from the first leg of their quarter-final - but if the match was to be settled on the PlayStation 5, then Grealish jokes he would be the best one suited to the job.

What has been said?

"I'm very good at FIFA and I'm the best in the squad," Grealish told UEFA.com. "No, do you know what, I haven't actually played a lot of the lads here.

"I think Zinner — [Oleksandr] Zinchenko — was telling me the other day that he was good.

"At Villa, obviously, I was the best. Out of my group of friends from home, I'm the best."

England star on Stormzy bond

Grealish also reflected on his unexpected on-stage cameo at last year's Reading and Leeds Festivals, when the winger popped up during rap heavyweight Stormzy's headline set at the latter edition, revealing that the two became online friends over half-a-decade ago.

"When Stormzy first came onto the scene — it must have been about six years ago — I tweeted him because I'd seen him online somewhere, saying something like, 'Stormzy is the next up-and-coming [artist],' and he replied to me and we started following each other," he added.

"Since then, we've kept in touch. We didn't plan to meet at Leeds Festival; we were backstage watching Jack Harlow and he was there and he said: 'Come over to my set in a bit'. Obviously I went over and I just ended up on stage with him! It was a bit of a blur, actually."

