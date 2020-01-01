Gouiri shatters 70-year-old Nice record with brace against Lens

The youngster’s double against Franck Haise’s men has etched him into the Eagles’ record books

Amine Gouiri’s goals for Nice against Lens in Sunday’s encounter means that the prospect has broken a club record that had stood for 70 years.

In bagging a brace against the Blood and Gold, Gouiri became the youngest player in Nice history to have found the net at least twice in his debut French elite division game.

According to Opta, the last player to score twice on his Eagles debut was Mario Balotelli in the 3-2 triumph over Olympique on September 11, 2016.

The 20-year-old, who joined Patrick Vieira’s men from Olympique Lyonnais for a fee of seven million Euros, had a debut to remember as he inspired Nice to a comeback 2-1 win over Franck Haise’s men.

Lens took an 11th-minute lead through DR Congo’s Gael Kakuta who beat goalkeeper Walter Benitez from the penalty spot after Dante had handled Ignatius Ganago’s cross.

After series of misses, Nice levelled matters through Gouiri who fired into the top corner of goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca's net following an assist from Hassane Kamara.

The striker completed his double of the evening by bending his strike past Leca after profiting from a Pierre Lees-Melou assist.

Born in Bourgoin-Jallieu, the striker is eligible to represent Algeria at the international level despite featuring for at the U16, U17, 18, U19, U20 and U21 levels.

He will be hoping to continue with this fine form when Nice travel to Stade de la Meinau on Sunday for their encounter against next weekend, while Lens host .