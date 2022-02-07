Robin Gosens has revealed that he rejected a big-money transfer to Newcastle in January, despite claiming that he "could probably have secured a few more generations of my family with this money."

Gosens enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 campaign with Atalanta that earned him a spot in Germany's Euro 2020 squad, and he also impressed during that tournament despite his country's disappointing last-16 exit.

The 27-year-old began attracting plenty of transfer interest as a result, and eventually opted to join Inter in January, with the Serie A champions securing an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for €25 million (£21m/$28m).

What's been said?

Prior to the move, GOAL reported that Newcastle had also identified Gosens as a target, but his preference was always to head to San Siro.

The talented left-back has now confirmed that he had a lucrative package waiting for him at St James' Park, telling Kicker: "I had a contract offer, but I rejected it. I would have jeopardised my sporting goals."

Gosens did, however, admit that he was greatly tempted by Newcastle's offer given the potential long-term financial benefits.

"I think it's very human to think about it," he added. "If you can earn many times more for the same job at a different club, show me someone who just says 'No, thank you'.

"It's not just about me, I could probably have secured a few more generations of my family with this money."

Who did Newcastle sign in January?

Newcastle may have missed out on Gosens, but they were still able to bring in a number of new recruits before the passing of the winter transfer deadline.

The Magpies spent over £90 million ($122m) on Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn, showing off their financial power following the completion of their Saudi-backed takeover last October.

Head coach Eddie Howe also welcomed Matt Targett to the club on loan from Aston Villa, with Newcastle now in far better shape to achieve their goal of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

