'Goosebumps!' - Dortmund's Rothe becomes Bundesliga's youngest debutant goalscorer at 17

Borussia Dortmund teenager Tom Rothe says that he got "goosebumps" in his record-breaking Bundesliga debut for the club, after he became the youngest-ever player to score in their first game in the competition.

At just 17 years and 169 days, the up-and-comer made history when he scored the opener of the Black and Yellow's rampant 6-1 rout of Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Speaking afterwards, the teenager admitted that the experience had been "awesome", and struggled to do justice to his feelings after a remarkable first taste of top-flight action.

What has been said?

"When you run out here yourself, it's awesome," Rothe told Sky Sport Germany following his impressive debut.

"[You get] goosebumps. [It is] indescribable."

The teenager was modest in his understatement on his performance, simply adding in good humour: "It went quite well!"

Borussia Dortmund’s Tom Rothe becomes the youngest player ever to score on their Bundesliga debut. 17 years and 169 days. You couldn’t write it 😍 pic.twitter.com/ytXSEytPKU — NXGN (@nxgn_football) April 16, 2022

Rose waxes lyrical about teenager's skill

Dortmund boss Marco Rose meanwhile wanted to focus on only player, stating: "Today it doesn't make any sense to talk about individual players, except about Tom Rothe.

Article continues below

"Of course we've had Tom on our list for a long time, we know his qualities. He was at the training camp in the summer and is generally doing an excellent round. It was time to throw in such a boy.

"With the goal he probably got even more security. As I know Tom: He has a very cool game made for his age. That inspires more, I hope. It's also very important for the people here to be able to keep adding youngsters to our first team."

Further reading