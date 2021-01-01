PSG v Bayern München

'Goodbye Bayern Munich' - Twitter explodes as Mbappe’s PSG send Germans out of Champions League

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Last updated
Comments (0)
Mbappé, Neymar Bayern PSG Champions League quarterfinals 07042021
Getty
Football fans have taken to social media after the Parisians qualified for the competition’s semi-final at the expense of the Bavarians

Paris Saint-Germain are through to the semi-final of the Champions League despite losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the quarter-final reverse fixture played on Tuesday night.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s 40th-minute effort separated both teams at the Parc des Princes. Nonetheless, the French team advanced by defeating the Bundesliga side on away goals.

Article continues below

PSG will now await the winners of the contest between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in the competition's last four. 

Editors' Picks

As expected, football fans took to social media to share their thoughts following the outcome of the encounter.

Close