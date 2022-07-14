‘Good luck on the wrong side of Manchester!’ - Haaland reveals transfer message from United legend Solskjaer after signing for City

The £51-million new boy at the Etihad Stadium has been in contact with his former manager at Molde about his Premier League move

Erling Haaland has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent him a message stating that he finds himself on “the wrong side of Manchester” after completing his £51 million ($60m) transfer to City. The Norway international, who is preparing for a new challenge in the Premier League after scoring 86 goals in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, previously worked with his fellow countryman Solskjaer at Molde.

There had been talk at one stage of the pair being reunited at Manchester United after Solskjaer returned to the Red Devils as manager in 2019, but no deal was done and one of the most sought-after talents in world football is now plying his trade at the Etihad Stadium.

Did Haaland make the right choice in Man City?

Given the success enjoyed by the Blues in recent times, including four Premier League title triumphs in the last five years, it is difficult to argue against Haaland’s decision to link up with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Solskjaer, though, boasts strong ties to their arch-rivals and was quick to joke with a player he knows well regarding his next landing spot.

Haaland has told the Manchester Evening News of his latest interaction with Solskjaer: “When I signed with City he congratulated me and wrote to me 'Good luck on going to the wrong side of Manchester'.

“We talk sometimes. As you know, he had a huge impact on my career when I was at Molde. He's a good guy.”

Haaland joined Molde as a 16-year-old and went on to score 20 goals in 50 games for them, earning himself a move to Red Bull Salzburg that ultimately acted as a springboard to Dortmund and City.

Is Haaland ready for the Premier League at Man City?

Questions have been asked of whether Guardiola will have to tinker with a winning formula in order to accommodate a No.9 of Haaland’s ilk, but the Catalan coach did benefit from the considerable talents of Sergio Aguero in the not too distant past.

It was the presence of the prolific Argentine that prevented Haaland from considering a move to Manchester sooner, but the highly-rated 21-year-old believes the time is now right for him to follow in the footsteps of his father Alf Inge and leave his own mark on the English top-flight.

Haaland added on taking on a Premier League challenge: “Three years ago City didn't want me because they had Aguero up front so then there was no choice about coming to Man City.

“Basically, my feeling was I felt more going to the other place than coming here to England. I could have come here a lot of times in my career but I felt the other place and I think it was a really good choice.

“I have made perfect choices ever since I went to Molde, then Salzburg and Dortmund. I'm not complaining about that.”

City, with Haaland looking to make an immediate impact, will open their pre-season programme against Club America at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on July 20 before also facing Bayern Munich on American soil.

The Community Shield match against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on July 30 will complete their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign, which will open with a trip to West Ham on August 7.

