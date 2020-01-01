Gomez warns rivals Liverpool are even stronger as coronavirus break has tightened bonds

The England international defender admits that having to spend time apart has made everyone at Anfield even more determined to deliver as a collective

Joe Gomez has warned ’s rivals that the Reds will be even stronger for a coronavirus-enforced break, with Jurgen Klopp’s squad tightening bonds that were already well formed.

The Reds have made a welcome return to training as they wait on a green light to be given for Premier League action to resume.

The dominant force in 2019-20 are only two wins away from wrapping up a first title triumph in 30 years, with a 25-point lead established at the top of the table.

Few have been able to live with the Reds over the course of the last 12 months, at home and abroad, but Gomez claims there is a desire within the collective group at Anfield to achieve even more after having football taken away from them.

The international defender told the club’s official website on whether Klopp’s squad are now even closer: “Yeah, I think so, because we’ve had to have communication in a different way; it’s not been the standard come in and see each other by force every day.

“We’ve had to reach out as individuals and really stay connected by choice. That’s when you grow fonder of each other and closer because it’s been a tough time that we’ve come through together.

“It has been beneficial in that sense, that as a team we’ve been so connected and kept communication through the whole thing. I think having that time apart, to then come together again last week made it feel that much more special.”

While Gomez is back alongside his team-mates at Melwood, no date has been set as yet for the resumption of competitive action.

That continues to make life difficult for coaches and players, with a testing time for all concerned proving to be particularly difficult for Liverpool as they sweat on a long-awaited coronation as English champions.

Gomez added: “Yeah, obviously it’s different. We’re so used to having a structured schedule – at the start of the season you’re given your fixtures for the whole year.

“As individuals, we have to adapt and take it a day at a time, literally. But I don’t think that’s much different to the rest of the nation at the minute, everyone is in limbo and not sure what we’re headed towards or when it’s going to end.

“That’s probably been the biggest challenge in all of it, during the lockdown and so on, doing your sessions and not knowing when this is going to be coming to an end or what you’re working towards; just knowing, ‘Today, I’ve got to do this’ and just getting through it.

“We’re doing that in a more pleasant environment now and among our team-mates, so it’s just about enjoying the moment I think and taking each session at a time. We’re blessed to be working under these circumstances, out on the pitch doing what we love. That’s enough to keep us going for now.”