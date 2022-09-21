How many goals has Shinji Okazaki scored for Japan? Samurai Blue star's full World Cup, AFC Asian Cup and international friendly record

The former Leicester City striker is one of the highest goal scorers ever for Japan

Shinji Okazaki is one of Japan's greatest goalscorers of all time.

The Premier League winning striker has consistently been scoring for the Samurai Blue since netting for the first time against Yemen back in 2009.

Okazaki's best run for Japan came when he scored a hat-trick in back-to-back games against Hong Kong and Togo in 2009.

The former Leicester City star featured in three World Cups with the national team, scoring in two of them.

But, how many goals does Okazaki have for Japan across all international competitions?

Let's take a look.

Shinji Okazaki's total Japan goals

Competition Games Goals World Cup 10 2 World Cup qualification 35 14 AFC Asian Cup 10 4 Asian Cup qualification 5 6 Confederations Cup 3 2 Copa America 3 0 International friendlies 51 22 East Asian Football Championship 2 Nil 119 50

How many goals has Okazaki scored at the World Cup?

Edition Games Goals 2010 World Cup 4 1 2014 World Cup 3 1 2018 World Cup 3 0 10 2

How many goals has Okazaki scored at the AFC Asian Cup?

Edition Games Goals AFC Asian Cup 2011 6 3 AFC Asian Cup 2015 4 1 AFC Asian Cup 2019 Not in squad Not in squad 10 4

Okazaki's Copa America record

Edition Games Goals Copa America 2019 3 0 3 0

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2010 World Cup qualifiers 1 2014 World Cup qualifiers 8 2018 World Cup qualifiers 5 2022 World Cup qualifiers 0 14

Okazaki's friendly goals for Japan

Games Goals 51 22

Okazaki's favourite opponents

Team Goals Hong Kong 4 Tajikistan 4 Togo 3 Saudi Arabia 3 Afghanistan 3 Latvia 2 New Zealand 2 Finland 2 Chile 2 Oman 2

*Data accurate as of September 19