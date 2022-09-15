Goalkeeper turned YouTube star Ben Foster retires from football with video

The 39-year-old shot-stopper has announced his decision to hang up his gloves.

Foster a free agent after leaving Watford

Had been offered a deal by Newcastle

Decides to retire at the age of 39

WHAT HAPPENED? The goalkeeper has announced on his YouTube channel, The Cycling GK, that he has decided to hang up his gloves. Foster revealed that he had actually been offered a deal at Newcastle, following an injury to Karl Darlow, but opted not to take it up because of family reasons.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've got an announcement to make, it's a big one. The time has finally come for me to announce my retirement," he said before going on to talk about Newcastle.

"I know for a fact if I'd have gone there I'd have had an amazing time, the lads would have been absolutely brilliant and I'd have buzzed off the stadium, the fans, all that kind of stuff, but the overriding sinking feeling was 'I don't want to do this.'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster played for a host of clubs including Manchester United, West Brom, Birmingham City and Watford during his career. He won the League Cup three times, twice with the Red Devils and once with Birmingham. Foster also won eight England caps and was part of the Three Lions' squad at the 2014 World Cup. He now plans to enjoy life as an online star - and who can blame him?

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Foster became the oldest visiting goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League in February at the age of 38 years and 329 days.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOSTER? The 39-year-old is yet to announce any plans but had been undertaking media work, while his Cycling GK YouTube channel has over one million subscribers.