Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 | Zinedine Zidane is the best coach in the world
Comments()
Zinedine Zidane was voted as the best manager in the world, beating out his strongest oponents Hans-Dieter Flick and Jurgen Klopp, becoming the last one to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 21 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers and coach around the world.
Zizou led the table with 38% of the votes (+4500) beating out the rest of the competition. Flick was the closest with 29% of the votes followed by Klopp, Guardiola and conte with +2500, 950 and 520 votes respectively.