'Just go to Saudi' - Paul Scholes tells Bruno Fernandes he can no longer be trusted as Manchester United captain after 'unforgivable' Michael Carrick criticism

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Paul Scholes believes Bruno Fernandes can no longer be trusted as Manchester United captain and should move to Saudi Arabia after his 'unforgivable' criticism of Michael Carrick. Fernandes questioned the manager's tactics after the 4-1 Champions League defeat at Como and was then dropped for the Bournemouth game, with Nicky Butt claiming he has jeopardised his legacy.

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Fernandes questions Carrick after Como thrashing

Scholes has told Fernandes he needs to leave European football after the Manchester United captain publicly questioned Carrick's tactics following last Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League defeat at Como. Fernandes criticised the decision not to press man-to-man against the Italian side, saying it allowed their opponents to grow in confidence.

Asked whether Carrick had got things wrong tactically, Fernandes said: "That's on the manager and staff to see it, not me." The midfielder was then dropped by Carrick for the Bournemouth match at the weekend, and Scholes has now hit out at the 32-year-old on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

Scholes brands Fernandes comments 'unforgivable'

"What Bruno Fernandes said last week, I think that's unforgivable," Scholes said. "How can Bruno Fernandes be trusted to be captain of any team he ever goes to now? I think he probably needs to get away from European football and just go to Saudi, just get out the way. I don't think any manager, any member of staff can trust him after that."

It is not the first time Scholes has criticised Fernandes' conduct, having told him to "keep your mouth shut" after the United captain attacked his own side's display in the 2-0 defeat at Hull City in their first game of the season. Scholes also accused Luke Shaw of undermining Carrick after the defender said United "could prepare better" for that contest.

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Butt says Fernandes has jeopardised his legacy

Scholes' podcast partner Nicky Butt believes Fernandes has jeopardised his legacy with his latest comments. Butt said: "We sing his praises for his abilities, he's been the only player for the last 12, 13 years that's gone: 'I know what it means to play for this football club and I'm good enough to play football and I'm going to carry it on my shoulders and I'm going to lead it. I'm going to score goals. I'm going to create. I'm not leaving. I'm staying. I'm fighting the fight.' And he's killed himself in one interview. Stupid."

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Fernandes has consistently been one of United's best players since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, but his form has dipped this season. After breaking the Premier League assists record with 21 last season, he has managed just one this term, against Ipswich, while three of his four goals have also come against the newly-promoted side, with the other scored against Champions League minnows Sabah.

Carrick handed chance to turn season around

United confirmed today that Carrick will be given the chance to turn the club's season around amid a dire run of results that has left them 16th in the Premier League, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

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United travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, where Carrick will be desperate for his players to pick up their first three points since the win over Ipswich at the end of August.