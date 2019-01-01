Giroud to see Chelsea extension triggered despite frustration over lack of game time

The France international has claimed to be unsure as to what his future will hold, but Maurizio Sarri says he will be staying at Stamford Bridge

will be triggering a 12-month extension option in Olivier Giroud’s contract, says Maurizio Sarri, with the striker set to be retained despite his frustration over a lack of game time.

The international has made no secret of the fact that, at 32 years of age, he wants to be playing a more prominent role at club level.

A World Cup-winning frontman has said of his future: “I have to meet Marina [Granovskaia, club director], but obviously I might be here [next season].

“I don't know, I have no clue about that now, but before the end of the season [I want clarity].”

Giroud has been restricted to just six Premier League appearances since Chelsea snapped up Gonzalo Higuain on loan from in January.

He has, however, been impressing in a Europa League charge which has led the Blues to the semi-final stage.

His value is not lost on Sarri, with the Blues boss revealing that an experienced forward will remain in west London for 2019-20.

The Italian coach has told Sky Sports of a player whose current deal is set to expire in the summer: “He is sure, because the club has an option for another year, another season.

“I spoke to the club two days ago and we agreed to exercise the option. So, he will remain.

“He cannot do anything, but I spoke with the club and I spoke with Marina [Granovskaia] two days ago and Olivier will remain with us and she didn't say to me anything about this question.”

Chelsea, who are also seeing the likes of Eden Hazard and Callum Hudson-Odoi spark unwelcome exit talk, are reluctant to part with any players this summer.

That is because they have been stung by a two-window transfer ban by FIFA which will prevent them from making any additions to their squad until the end of next season.

The Blues have appealed against that sanction, but it remains in place for now and has not been frozen while the relevant authorities assess Chelsea’s claims for the embargo to be lifted.