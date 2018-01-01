Giroud: My last dream is to win the Premier League with Chelsea

The France international maintains that he is desperate to win the title after lifting the World Cup in Russia in the summer

Olivier Giroud says he has a final dream as a footballer - to win the Premier League title with Chelsea.

The France international has yet to win the league title during his time in England, though he has lifted the FA Cup three times, twice with Arsenal and once with the Blues.

He played a prominent role in France's World Cup triumph in Russia in the summer, but the English top-flight remains a major target for the 32-year-old.

Chelsea are currently eight points behind leaders Liverpool, but they ended the unbeaten run of champions Manchester City last weekend, and Giroud remains optimistic that Maurizio Sarri's men can overhaul Pep Guardiola's side.

"I prefer to be at a big club rather than playing every week in a less prestigious team and I still have targets. To win a Premier League is my last dream as a footballer, maybe more than winning a Champions League, because I know how tough it is to win this league.

"I have team-mates here who have won it, so I’m a bit jealous. I want to make it happen. Look, I know we lost at Wolves but we beat Manchester City, so don’t count on me to give up on that dream just yet. I don’t want to end with any regrets."

That loss to Wolves came after a 3-1 defeat to London rivals Tottenham, their only two losses of the season thus far.

Giroud also shared the conversations he had with some of his team-mates after the defeat to Nuno Espirito Santo's side, with many of them believing the Frenchman has already achieved the pinnacle by winning the World Cup.

"It was a long journey and Rudi [Antonio Rudiger] was teasing me: 'Anyway, what do you care? You won the World Cup'," he said.

"Mateo, who’s won three Champions Leagues, said there is nothing above the World Cup. So maybe people do see me differently, especially in the dressing room.

"I’ve been blessed but I’ve always said football is an everlasting new beginning. You can’t rest on your laurels. You have to prove yourself again."

Giroud has scored once in the Premier League this season, as well as netting four times in five games in the Europa League.

Next up for the Blues is an away trip to Brighton on Sunday, with the Seagulls looking to bounce back following defeat to Burnley in their last match.