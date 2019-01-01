Live Scores
Barcelona

Girona vs Barcelona kick-off date confirmed after Miami plan collapsed

Comments()
Getty
The proposal to play a La Liga match between the two teams in Miami hit the buffers, so it will go ahead at Girona's stadium on January 27

The date and kick-off time for Girona vs Barcelona, a La Liga match slated to be played in the United States before the deal fell through, has been confirmed.

As part of a 15-year agreement between Spain's top division and Relevent Sports, it was proposed Barca would face Girona at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in January.

Although La Liga president Javier Tebas was excited about the idea , the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) condemned the plan, with Barca pulling out in December. Furthermore, FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised his organisation would block any plan to play the game "either in the United States or in any other location that isn't the stadium of Girona".

Editors' Picks

And on Wednesday it was confirmed by the league that Girona will host Barca at their Estadi Montilivi home on January 27.

Meanwhile, the club's vice-president Jordi Mestre has confirmed there is no contract renewal on offer for boss Ernesto Valverde.

Article continues below

"It's a recurring situation that happens every year," Mestre said, with Valverde's deal set to expire at the end of the season.

"It was the case with Luis Enrique and with [Pep] Guardiola. At this moment Valverde's renewal in not on the table.

"Despite the fact that we are very happy with him, anything can happen in football."

Next article:
Messi & Suarez ruled out of Barcelona's Copa del Rey tie at Levante
Next article:
Martino's Atlanta return confirmed with Mexico playing June 5 friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Next article:
'I have to be the coach of my own life' - Van Persie undecided on future as retirement nears
Next article:
Chelsea send Baker to Reading after Leeds spell ends
Next article:
Man City vs Burton Albion: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Close