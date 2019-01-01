Gimenez hopes 'partner' Godin stays on with Atletico Madrid amid Inter links

The 23-year-old wants his Uruguay and club team-mate to remain in the Spanish capital for the long haul

Jose Gimenez hopes to be able to play alongside Diego Godin at Atletico Madrid for a long time as the veteran defender continues to be linked with Inter.

Godin is out of contract at the end of the season and the Uruguay centre-back has been tipped to join Serie A outfit Inter in July.

The 32-year-old, who turned down a move to Premier League giants Manchester United at the start of the campaign, has called Atletico home since arriving from LaLiga rivals Villarreal in 2010.

And Gimenez wants international and club team-mate Godin to remain in the Spanish capital.

"There is a lot of talk of team-mates and I want everyone to do well in their careers," Gimenez said following Atletico's 1-1 draw at Girona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 tie on Wednesday.

"But I want them with me because they are great players and we need them.

"I hope everyone stays, I love them all personally. The club also loves them and will do their best for everyone. I hope Diego is my partner for a long time."

Gimenez is not alone in wanting to Godin to stay with Atleti either.

Ahead of Wednesday's match midfielder Koke also backed the defender to stay on, saying he believes the club will be able to reach an agreement with the Uruguayan and that Godin would want to stay around.

"Godin? I think he will want to stay on with us," he told Marca . "He will have to talk with the club but I am sure they will find an agreement.

"Many clubs are interested in Atletico Madrid players, it is also up to the player to choose."

Godin played a major part in Atletico’s La Liga triumph in 2013-14 and had been regarded as one of the best defenders in Europe as part of Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico, having earned 1-1 draws in each of their first two matches of 2019, return to the pitch Sunday to take on Levante in La Liga.