Ghana's Asamoah excited for Inter's Serie A showdown with Juventus

The fullback looks ahead to next Saturday's meeting with the Old Lady after the Matchday 33 tie with AS Roma

Milan left-back Kwadwo Asamoah has shifted attention to their upcoming clash with runaway Italian champions and former club following Saturday's draw with AS .

The Nerazzurri, currently third on the league table, are set to host the Old Lady on Matchday 34 on Saturday.

Three points will boost the fortune of Luciano Spalletti's outfit, who have set their sights on finishing among the top four to earn qualification for next season's Uefa . Juventus, meanwhile, have already clinched the title with five games to spare.

"We want to win every game," Asamoah, who joined Inter from Juventus last summer, said after Saturday's stalemate with Roma, as reported by his club's official website.

"The Juventus match will be difficult but we’ll prepare well for it as it’s one of the most important in the season.

"Physically, we’re fine apart from [Marcelo] Brozovic who is working to come back [from injury].

"We’re all available and ready mentally."

The Ghanaian also shed light on the Roma fixture where the Nerazzurri had to come from behind to snatch a point at home.

Stephan El Shaarawy opened the scoring for the visitors in the 14th minute before Ivan Perisic restored parity a minute after the hour-mark.

"The match was very tight, there wasn’t much space in the first half," said Asamoah, who lasted the entirety of the game.

"After conceding in the first half, we rushed a bit and struggled. After [that] we managed possession better and showed more organisation in attack.

"In the second half above all, we played well.

"We attacked better in the second half down the flanks and that’s what the goal came from."

Asamoah is expected to play a big role for at the upcoming in where the Black Stars have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

