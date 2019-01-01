Ghana urged to make more use of Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah

The former Black Stars defender shares his thoughts on the 30-year-old, who has become a peripheral figure in the national team

Former international Joe Addo believes the current national team brains trust must find a way to make Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah a regular part of the set-up.

Since ending a four-year self-imposed sabbatical to make a return to the Black Stars in 2018, the 30-year-old has been only sparingly used by coach James Kwasi Appiah despite playing regular football at club level.

At the recent in , he was handed a starting spot in only one game as the Black Stars exited the competition in the Round of 16.

“He is one of our best players and he is not a bench warmer," Addo said on Citi TV.

“He is an everyday player both in the [Italian] league and the .

“So he is somebody we have to accommodate in our national team because his experience will help these young lads go very far in the national team."

Asamoah was not called up by Ghana for their recent double-header of games against and Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

Before taking a break from national duty in 2014, he was a regular feature in the Black Stars since a producing run of fine performances in the qualifiers for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

