Ghana striker Waris delighted to be back firing

The front-man speaks about his return to action after some time out on the sidelines

striker Abdul Majeed Waris is excited to be settling in at new club following a January move from Portuguese giants .

The 28-year-old registered his second goal for Le Racing on Sunday as they handed Stade de a 3-0 away defeat at Stade de la Meinau.

His recent loan move ended a frustrating time at Porto where he was frozen out by coach Sergio Conceicao.

"I am happy that I got my first goal at home. The atmosphere was good and I want to score a lot of goals for this club but I do not want to only score. I want to win matches here too," Waris said, as reported by Citisportsonline.

"We have a good team here and we can climb even higher on the table. I believe we will work harder and win a lot more games.

"For me, it is not only about the goals. I care more about the team’s victories but then scoring is important.

"Before I came here, there were a number of teams who looked at me but refused to sign me because they felt that I had not played football for six months.

"But I work hard all the time. Not playing was never an excuse for me not to train and now that I am here, everyone can see that, it is the same Waris they have always known.”

Waris will be hoping to convince new Ghana coach CK Akonnor for a return to national duty after being snubbed for the 2019 in .

The Black Stars return to action in March when they take on Sudan in a 2021 Afcon qualifying double-header.

