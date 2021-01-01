Ghana and Swansea City star Andre Ayew: I am getting better and better

The 31-year-old talks about his form this season for both club and country

Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes his stay in the English second-tier with Swansea City is not in any way an indication of his quality.

The 31-year-old has been in fine form in the Championship this season, having so far racked up 17 goals in 44 total (play-off inclusive) outings.

On Monday, he made all the difference when the Jack Army faced Barnsley in the promotion play-off first leg where his first-half goal ensured a 1-0 win.

"Some people will say maybe my career has dwindled because I'm playing in the championship and let me say there were offers to go and play in the Premier and I could have jumped at the first offer that came in, but no," Ayew, who was highly linked to Premier League side West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion in summer last year, told BBC Sport Africa.

"Sometimes it's not every offer that comes that you have to take, you first look at your happiness and then consult your family and the team and see what is best before making a decision.

"I really don't think I have lost anything, look at my numbers both here and at the [Ghana] national team, they are getting better and I'm happy for the journey I took."

Ayew also spoke on the Ghana national team, whom he captained to a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations campaign in 2019.

In Egypt, the Black Stars lost to Tunisia on penalties in the Round of 16, failing to reach the quarter-final of the competition for the first time since 2006.

"I take full responsibility for that campaign as the captain it was unacceptable and we have spoken about this as a team," Ayew said

"I still hurt from that but as captain, the pain is good because it's pain that doesn't just go away it's a pain that reminds us that we owe our people the trophy or at least our all.

"We have qualified for [the next Afcon tournament in] Cameroon and we have to prepare and be ready because we have a very good core now and with this core and a little guidance and sacrifice-we can finally achieve our aim."

Ayew has scored five goals in his last 10 appearances for Ghana.