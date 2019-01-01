Ghana and Real Zaragoza forward Dwamena cannot play sport due to "health problem"

The 24-year-old is battling a condition two years after it surfaced during a medical for a proposed transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion

striker Raphael Dwamena will have to put his career on hold, at least temporarily, due to a medical problem.

His Spanish club Real Zaragoza reveals the problem has been observed during a medical test.

The development comes two years after the 24-year-old saw a move to English Premier League side & Hove Albion scuppered due to a failed medical on the basis of a heart condition.

"The Medical Services of Real Zaragoza, during a medical test, have detected a health problem in the footballer Raphael Dwamena that prevents him, for the moment, from playing sports," Zaragoza announced via their official website.

"The player will undergo further tests to specify the extent of his illness.

"Real Zaragoza relies on a speedy and full recovery of Raphael Dwamena."

Dwamena joined Zaragoza on a season-long loan from outfit in July.

He has made nine appearances and scored twice for The Whites in the Spanish second tier.

The striker remained with then Swiss fold FC Zurich for one more season after the Brighton transfer setback before making a move to Levante in 2018.

He has also played for Austrian clubs Lustenau and Liefering.

The Nkawkaw-born player has about nine international appearances for Ghana.

