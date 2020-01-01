‘Gerrard wants Liverpool job but should he get it?’ – Carragher feels former captain needs more experience

A long-time team-mate of the ex-Reds skipper can see why an Anfield icon would want to succeed Jurgen Klopp, but says patience may be required

Steven Gerrard “wants to manage ”, admits Jamie Carragher, but a former team-mate of the Reds legend is not convinced that he will be the best man for the job when Jurgen Klopp walks away.

As things stand, that is due to happen in the summer of 2024 as the highly-rated German tactician has extended his contract at Anfield through to that point, with Gerrard doing likewise in his current role at Scottish giants Rangers.

It has been suggested that the stars are being aligned for Gerrard to head back to Merseyside.

Carragher admits that the Liverpool icon will be dreaming of taking the Reds reins at some stage, but there is a sense that he may require more experience before filling such a demanding post.

“ to Liverpool is a jump,” Carragher told the Maych x Pajak podcast.

“But because Steven Gerrard is who he is I think he could make the jump and the club at least wouldn’t be too big for him.

“But is managing Rangers enough experience for Liverpool and should Liverpool be looking for the best manager they can get or someone who knows the club?”

Carragher added on the lure of heading home for Gerrard: “Stevie’s gone into management and I’m sure that’s in the back of his head.

“He wants to manage Liverpool. Frank Lampard’s gone into it because he wants to manage ; John Terry’s the same; Thierry Henry wants to manage .

“It’s maybe not like they want to be managers for 30 years, they all want to manage their club. And he’s doing a really good job now, but you can’t tell me that Frank Lampard wouldn’t be a better manager in 10 years.”

Carragher believes Gerrard may need another stepping stone before returning to his roots, despite the fact that Klopp has already talked up the ex-England captain as his perfect replacement.

“The Liverpool job, you want him to get it when he’s got experience,” added Carragher.

“Maybe after Rangers he would take a smaller job in the Premier League and then maybe gets the Liverpool job. Or maybe it’s right for him right [after Rangers]. That’s going to be the decision for both parties.

“It’s difficult because it’s not like the Liverpool job comes around often.

“Sometimes it’s just timing, it’s there, it’s available, but I think in a perfect world, when those big jobs come around you want to be fully ready.”