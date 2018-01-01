Live Scores
African All Stars

Gernot Rohr out, Thomas Dennerby in as Caf release final shortlist for coach of the year

Last updated
Comments()
Backpagepix
The Super Eagles gaffer is missing in the final selection released by the continent’s football governing body for the award of the best coach in 2018

The Confederation of African Football has released a three-man shortlist for Men’s Coach of the Year and Women’s Coach of the Year respectively.

Senegal’s Aliou Cisse, Morocco’s Herve Renard and Esperance’s Moine Chaabani made the final shortlist for the men’s category.

Cisse and Renard led their teams to the World Cup in 2018 and have also qualified for next year’s biennial continental showpiece while Chaabani guided Esperance to their third Caf Champions League triumph in November.

Editors' Picks

A notable omission in the list is Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr who guided the Super Eagles to the 2018 Fifa World Cup and qualified them for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup for the first time since 2013.

On the women’s shortlist, 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations-winning coach Thomas Dennerby alongside his finalist counterpart, South Africa's Desiree Ellis and Cameroon's Josep Brian Ndoko will jostle for the individual accolade.

Article continues below

Next article:
Players may not like it, but brutal honesty is Mourinho's best quality - Karanka
Next article:
City's strength in depth makes it hard for me – Jesus
Next article:
Skipp becomes Spurs' youngest starter since Bale on Premier League bow
Next article:
Alisson no derby novice and aware Liverpool must beat Manchester United
Next article:
Fulham v West Ham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Close