Germany coach Low denies contact with Barcelona & Real Madrid

The 61-year-old will step down from his role in charge of the German national team in the summer but is not looking to get into club management

Joachim Low has said he has had no contact with Barcelona or Real Madrid and has no desire to jump straight into club management.

Low will step down from his role with the Germany national team after Euro 2020, bringing an end to a 17-year spell with the federation.

He has been linked with Barca and Madrid, who are looking for a new head coach following Zinedine Zidane's exit, but Low says there has been no contact.

What has been said?

"Nobody has contacted me," Low told reporters. "I already said some months ago that I want to take a break and nothing has changed since then."

After 17 years working within the Germany national team set-up, the 61-year-old is looking to take some time out after this summer’s European Championship.

"I can't take over a club right away," Low said. "I was here at the DFB (German football federation) for 17 years.

"I need some emotional distance."

Low’s Germany record

Low joined the German federation as assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann in 2004, before taking charge of the national team two years later.

He made a positive start, with a runner-up finish at the 2008 European Championship and third place at the 2010 World Cup.

Four years later, he guided Germany to World Cup glory, which came courtesy of Mario Gotze’s winning goal against Argentina.

The 2016 European Championship saw Germany fall at the semi-finals, but the 2018 World Cup was a poor one for Low as his side were eliminated in the group stage for the first time since 1938.

He will, however, look to sign off in style at Euro 2020, but they face no easy task after being placed in a group containing France, Hungary and defending champions Portugal in Group F.

