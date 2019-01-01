Gerald Asamoah: Former Schalke player 'left speechless' by chairman's racist comments
Gerald Asamoah has reacted with dismay to the racist comments made by Schalke chairman Clemens Tonnies last week.
The German uttered the condescending statements against Africans at a public event in Paderborn last Thursday.
“Instead of increasing taxes, we should rather finance 20 power plants in Africa every year. Then Africans would stop cutting down trees and producing children when it's dark,” Tonnies is quoted as saying as per DW.
Despite coming out to issue a statement of apology on the comments he later branded ‘foolish’, Tonnies wasn’t spared as former Schalke player Asamoah took to social media to condemn the comments made by the chairman of the German club.
“Honestly I am a little bit speechless,” Asamoah wrote on Instagram.
“I work with Clemens Tonnies for a long time and we became friends. He never acted racist towards me. His words did surprise, shock and hurt me.
“It’s clear that this is not okay. He insults me and all the other affected ones. We can’t tolerate it.
“He called me personally and apologized himself, nevertheless, we will sit together soon because something like that can’t happen (!!)
“And it’s sad that we still have to talk about something like that in 2019.”
Ich bin ehrlich gesagt etwas sprachlos. Ich arbeite schon lange mit Clemens Tönnies zusammen und wir sind auch schon lange eng befreundet. Mir gegenüber hat er sich nie rassistisch verhalten. Seine Äußerung hat mich sehr überrascht, geschockt und auch verletzt. Klar ist, dass es nicht in Ordnung ist und es sich nicht gehört. Er beleidigt mich und alle anderen Betroffenen. Das können wir nicht dulden. Er hat mich persönlich angerufen und sich für sein Verhalten entschuldigt, nichts desto trotz werden wir uns zeitnah zusammensetzen, denn so etwas darf nicht passieren (!!) und es ist traurig, dass wir 2019 immer noch über so etwas sprechen müssen.