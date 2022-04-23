Gabriel Jesus nets first Premier League hat-trick as Man City put Watford to the sword

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus proved Watford's tormentor-in-chief on Saturday, helping himself to four goals on the way to his first-ever Premier League hat-trick.

The Brazilian's future at the Etihad Stadium has come under scrutiny as of late, with reports linking him to a move away this summer.

But Jesus delivered a timely reminder of his potency in front of goal as City brushed past Watford to cement their place at the league's summit.

Jesus marks personal best in City colours

City's centre-forward needed just four minutes to open his account against the Hornets and doubled his and the club's tally shortly after as Pep Guardiola's men enjoyed total dominance.

Rodri added a third after Hassane Kamara had dragged Watford within touching distance, and after the break Jesus completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot, his first since leaving Palmeiras for City in 2017.

For good measure the Brazilian made it 5-1 just minutes later by rounding off a fine team move from the hosts, making it a day to remember after struggling to impress throughout the 2021-22 season.

The bigger picture

Prior to Saturday's match Jesus had scored just three times in 23 Premier League outings this term, meaning that he more than doubled his tally at Watford's expense.

The striker will hope this fine form continues in order to convince City he can lead their attack, and also strengthen his bid for inclusion in Brazil's World Cup squad at the end of the year.

