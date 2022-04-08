FUT Captains promo: Players involved & full ratings for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team release

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team unveiled a new promotion on Friday highlighting captains and vice-captains from around the world, both past and present.

The theme, expected to last two weeks, has delivered some of the best cards in the game to date.

GOAL examines the players involved in the promotion, as well as the items that are likely to be most popular.

Who is in FUT Captains?

Antonio Di Natale (93)

Diego Milito (93)

Freddie Ljungberg (92)

Clint Dempsey (91)

Marco Reus (93)

Wissam Ben Yedder (92)

Hugo Lloris (92)

Lorenzo Insigne (92)

Fabio Quagliarella (92)

Tyrone Mings (90)

Mark Noble (89)

Iker Muniain (89)

Christian Gunter (88)

Leo Dubois (87)

Jonas Hector (87)

What is FUT Captains?

FUT Captains is a new promotion celebrating some of football's top club and international leaders.

The first team, announced Friday, includes four Hero Captains from the past.

There will likely be additional FUT Captain cards released through SBCs and Objectives over the coming week as well as a potential second team next Friday.

Who are the best FUT Captains cards?

While all of the cards have boosted stats, some are sure to be highly popular on the FIFA Ultimate Team market.

In particular, the players with advantageous body types and high dribbling will be prioritised.

As such, the following three items are likely to be among the most sought-after:

Di Natale: What more could you want from a forward? He comes with five-star skills, four-star weak foot and 95 dribbling, and his small frame will make his agility almost impossible to deal with for defenders. Slap a Hawk chemistry style on him and he's unstoppable.

Ben Yedder: The FIFA community jokingly refers to this talented player as "the rat" because of how annoying he is to go up against on the FIFA Ultimate Team pitch. This is his most upgraded card of the year - and it will be absolutely filthy to use. In addition to his fluid skills, his French nationality will make him a popular, linkable part of any attack.

Lloris: This is a blessing for Ligue 1-centric players tired of Gianluigi Donnarumma, as Lloris will be able to link with any of the myriad French centre-backs in the division. It's always difficult to know how a goalkeeper will play in-game, but he's one many people are going to try out.