Fulham striker Kamara arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage

The French attacker has reportedly been banned from the club after the incident

Aboubakar Kamara has been arrested at Fulham's training ground on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage, with the club subsequently banning him 'indefinitely from all club activities'.

A statement from the Cottagers confirmed the incident at Motspur Park on Monday but failed to reveal the identity of the person arrested, however a report from The Guardian named the 23-year-old French attacker as the man apprehended by police.

It is understood the altercation occurred with a member of security after Kamara visited the training complex to speak with Fulham chief executive Alistair Mackintosh about his future at the club.

Kamara had previously been forced to train with Fulham's under-23's after two recent incidents saw him dropped from the senior playing group.

"The club is grateful for the swift attention and action by the Metropolitan police immediately following our reporting of the incident on Monday," a Fulham statement said.

"The subject who was arrested is banned indefinitely from Motspur Park and all club activities.

"We will refrain from further comment but will stress that we will fully cooperate with any new or continuing investigation or legal proceeding in the name of providing everyone a secure and safe working environment."

It was only last month Kamara made headlines in the match against Huddersfield after grabbing the ball off the team's designated penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic and subsequently missing the spot kick.

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri was ropable after the incident, claming he wanted to 'kill' the Frenchman for disobeying his orders.

However the Italian coach forgave Kamara after he apologised to the squad and included him as a substitute for their next Premier League match against Arsenal.

Kamara joined Fulham in 2017 after making the move from French club Amiens.

Recent reports have linked him with a transfer to Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor after he was left out of Fulham squad for their recent league games against Burnley and Tottenham.