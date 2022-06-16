Fulham fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Fulham welcome Liverpool to Craven Cottage in their opening Premier League game of the 2022-23 season, with the newly promoted side primed for a stern start to the campaign.
Marco Silva's side then take on Wolves, with a game against Brentford after that, followed by a visit to Arsenal at the end of August.
GOAL brings you Fulham's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Fulham Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|12:30
|Fulham v Liverpool
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Fulham
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Brentford
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Fulham
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|Fulham v Brighton
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Chelsea
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Fulham
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Newcastle United
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|West Ham United v Fulham
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Fulham v Aston Villa
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Fulham
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Everton
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Fulham
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Manchester United
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Fulham
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Southampton
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Fulham
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Fulham
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Fulham
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Nottingham Forest
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Fulham
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Wolverhampton
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Fulham
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Arsenal
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Fulham
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v West Ham United
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Fulham
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Leeds United
|25/04/2023
|20:00
|Aston Villa v Fulham
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Manchester City
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Leicester City
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Fulham
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Crystal Palace
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Manchester United v Fulham
Fulham tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Fulham games can be bought through the club.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Fulham games on the official club website.