Frustrated Robben fears he has already played last Bayern game

The 35-year-old has not played for Niko Kovac's team since late-November and may not be fit enough to return to action before the end of the season

Arjen Robben fears he may have played his final game for as his recovery from injury continues.

The 35-year-old winger will leave the champions when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Robben has made 15 appearances for Bayern this season - scoring five goals - but he has not featured since November's 5-1 win over in the , in which the international netted twice.

Robben returned to training with the Bavarian side last month, but suffered another calf injury and is yet to make his return to a matchday squad.

And the attacker fears that after 10 years with the German giants, his final appearance has already come and gone.

"I have my reservations and I'm not sure if I can play for Bayern again this season," he told Sky. "It's frustrating not knowing what it is exactly."

Robben does not plan on retiring once he leaves Bayern, but has not decided where he will be playing next term as he is waiting to return to full fitness before accepting an offer.

"There are some requests and calls from clubs, but of course I want to train again for a long period of time," he added.

Several teams have been linked with a move for the seven-time Bundesliga champion and Champions League winner this summer.

Japanese side FC Tokyo have confirmed their interest in him, while there were rumours of Italian side Inter considering an offer.

A move to has also been raised in the press recently, with Toronto said to be plotting a move, while a return to one of his former sides or Groningen is also on the cards.

PSV director Toon Gerbrands said in December that coach Mark van Bommel has already been in touch with his former team-mate.

Article continues below

"There has been contact. Mark, who played with Arjen, sent him a message," he said.

"It is, of course, up to Arjen to make the decision."

Van Bommel and Robben played together at PSV, Bayern and the Netherlands national team.