Fred admits first season at Man Utd was 'awful' as he casts doubt over Premier League resumption

The Brazilian has conceded a number of factors meant he failed to make a positive first impression at Old Trafford

midfielder Fred has admitted his first season at the club was "awful" as he attempted to settle into life in the Premier League.

Fred signed for the Red Devils in 2018 after five seasons with but struggled to impress under Jose Mourinho before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over.

The Brazilian was initially seen as a failed signing but has managed to turn his Manchester United career around with a number of strong performances this season before the campaign was halted due to the coronavirus.

More teams

The 27-year-old has conceded his debut season at Old Trafford was one to forget but that he's now settled and ready to help the club re-establish themselves as one of the best in .

″I believe the first season was very difficult for me,” Fred told AP News.

“There was the process of settling down here, but also other personal things that were happening in my life, such as the birth of my son.

“So I believe it was a mix of reasons that made me have an awful first season.

“I’m definitely settled in every aspect now. I’ve been enjoying some good performances and the chance of playing a great sequence of games. That was also helpful. I’m delighted with this season.

“I’m now playing well and hopefully I can keep the momentum if the league returns. I just want to give my best for this club, trying to be a key part of the team.”

Solskjaer's side were sitting fifth in the Premier League before the season was suspended with Fred unsure whether the campaign will be able to be completed.

Article continues below

“It’s doubtful. We honestly don’t know," he said. “There’s a lot of speculation. People say we might play in neutral venues and players will be confined until the end of the league.

"There are a lot of suggestions, but that’s it, speculation. We will probably return to training without knowing what will happen.

“I want to play the league, and hopefully everything will go that way. Hopefully we can beat this virus and every family return to normal life. I mean, it will never be the same ‘normal’ as before, but hopefully we resume somehow from the point we stopped.”