Brentford boss Thomas Frank is flattered to see his club linked with Christian Eriksen, while affirming that the Denmark international meets his "no d*ckhead" recruitment rule.

Eriksen is currently a free agent after leaving Inter in 2021 due to Serie A rules banning players taking the field with a cardioverter-defibrillator.

He would face no such impediment in the Premier League, leading to reports that the ex-Tottenham star is keen on a return to England.

What was said?

“This is a player that only plays for the top clubs,” Frank told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the prospect of signing Eriksen.

“Something unfortunate happened to Christian and now things changed a bit. He deserves to play at the highest level and I hope he will.

“Under normal circumstances there would be no rumours with a club like us. I guess we should be flattered that there are rumours with a player of his qualities.

“It’s the same with all players out there – (Lionel) Messi, (Kylian) Mbappe, Eriksen. If they fit the criteria of no d***heads, they can play for us.”

Is a reunion on the cards for ex-Denmark colleagues?

Frank knows Eriksen better than most, having taken the playmaker under his wing as a teenager while in charge of Denmark’s under-17 team.

And while he has had little contact with the star since his collapse during Euro 2020, he is backing his former protege to make it back for club and country.

“Of course I spoke to him after the incident, but that’s a while ago, not since. It was in the autumn," he added.

“I really hope he comes back to top football again, that is what he wants. Recently in a Danish programme he said his big aim was to play in the World Cup, I really hope he succeeds, I can’t see why he shouldn’t.

“For all Danish fans he was the biggest star before the Euros and, if he gets up to speed, he will be the biggest star again. We all want the best for him and his family.”

