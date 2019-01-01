Lampard: In-form Mount performing like a Chelsea player

The Blues boss saw his 20-year-old midfielder grab his second goal in two games as his team won their first match of the season

Frank Lampard believes Mason Mount deserves to view himself as a bona fide player after scoring in a second successive Premier League match.

The 20-year-old academy product rifled past Tim Krul in the first half of Chelsea's entertaining 3-2 victory at Norwich City to continue his impressive adjustment to top-flight football.

Mount's well-taken finish bore resemblance to the goals his idol Lampard scored so often during a decorated playing career and came a day after a private chat between the pair.

Lampard wanted to assess whether the midfielder is coping with the expectation placed him upon and thinks the question has been answered with his Premier League performances to date.

"I spoke to Mason yesterday and asked him if he felt like he was a Chelsea player yet because it is important," the Blues boss said after Saturday's win at Carrow Road.

"He just sort of smiled. He's a confident boy, in a really nice way. He's got a humility and a work ethic, but he smiled and we had a laugh.

"I didn't really get a clear answer but he should feel like [a Chelsea player] if he plays like he is at the moment.

The mood will be brighter at Stamford Bridge now Lampard has secured his first victory, a result inspired by Tammy Abraham's decisive brace.

"We want to win games, I want to stay in contention. I didn't want a slow start," the Blues boss said.

"We had a tough start and I have got to say I am happy with a lot of the performances, but you can't shout that too loudly if you aren't winning games.

"So it changes it for me, today. I am very happy. It gives me more determination to work."

Chelsea have a week to prepare for their next game away to , which should give Mount time to recover from a minor injury he suffered late in proceedings.

"Mason took a knock to his calf, so that is better than a strain, obviously," Lampard said.

"Hopefully in a couple of days it will settle down, so hopefully that is good news. We will assess it."