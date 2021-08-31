Frank Boya: SV Zulte Waregem sign Royal Antwerp midfielder on loan

The 25-year-old Indomitable Lion has swapped clubs in the Belgian Pro League for the rest of the season

SV Zulte Waregem have confirmed the signing of midfielder Frank Boya from Royal Antwerp on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The Belgian club has announced on their official website the arrival of the 25-year-old Cameroon international on a loan deal but with a purchase option to make the deal permanent.

“SV Zulte Waregem have reached an agreement with Royal Antwerp about Frank Boya,” the club said in a statement. “The Cameroonian midfielder is rented until the end of the season with a purchase option. At the end of the transfer window, Essevee wins his ninth transfer.

“Frank Boya made the switch from Mouscron to Royal Antwerp last summer. At The Great Old, the 25-year-old midfielder played 19 games last season, five of which were in the Europa League.”

Speaking after sealing the move, Boys said: “Zulte Waregem is a great club where I can once again find stability and pleasure in football. I'll be in a group where I know some players well and I'm really looking forward to playing for Essevee.”

On signing Boya, Waregem manager Eddy Cordier said: “With the one-meter 90 tall Frank [Boya], we welcome a physical player for the defensive compartment. We are convinced that Frank, with his experience in the Belgian competition, can develop further and we look forward to a positive collaboration.”

Antwerp also issued a statement confirming the exit of Boya: “Royal Antwerp and SV Zulte Waregem reached an agreement about Frank Boya.

“The Cameroonian midfielder is rented until the end of the season with a purchase option. Good luck Frank!”

Boya has played for APEJES Academy and during the winter break of the 2016-17 season he transferred to German II Bundesliga club 1860 Munich and in 2017, he joined Belgian club Mouscron.

In June 2020 he signed for Antwerp and on August 31, 2021, Boya was signed on loan by SV Zulte Waregem.

He made his international debut for the Indomitable Lions in 2016 and was named in the squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Waregem are currently sitting in position 10 of the Belgian Pro League eight points from six matches and have won two, drawn two, and lost two.